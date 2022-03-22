New Delhi Ranked World’s Most Polluted Capital City for 2nd Consecutive Year

New Delhi saw a 14.6 percent increase in PM2.5 concentration in 2021, 96.4 Ig/m3, up from 84 Ig/m3 in 2020.

The annual PM2.5 concentration averages in 48 per cent of India's cities, exceeded 50 Ig/m3 or more than 10 times the World Health Organization's (WHO) air quality guidelines.

Crop burning is common in India, especially in the rice farms near Delhi during the winter months.