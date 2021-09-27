Oxford Study Finds that COVID-19 Reduced Life Expectancy by Most Since WWII

The study also shows that due to COVID-19, the life expectancy of men dropped by a greater margin than that of women in most of the sample countries. The greatest reduction was that of American men, whose life expectancy declined by 2.2 years compared to 2019.

Overall, in 15 countries, the life expectancy of men reduced by a year, while the same happened for women in 11 countries.

A stark difference highlighted by the study is that in the US, the deaths of working age people and of those under 60 contributed most to high mortality rates, while in Europe, most contributions to the same came from the deaths of people aged over 60.

The paper was published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.

