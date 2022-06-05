Cancer Survivors Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status
Celebrate cancer survivors on Cancer Survivor's Day with these quotes, messages, and WhatsApp status.
Cancer Survivors Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of June. This year, Cancer Survivors Day will be celebrated on 5 June. The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation rallies its forces and resources to promote National Cancer Survivors Day in the US and worldwide.
The event was first organised in the year 1988 and the NCSD refers to this holiday as a "celebration of life," where survivors gather with friends, families, and supporters to raise awareness, spread information, provide services, and honour other survivors. A survivor is anyone who has a history of the disease, from the point of diagnosis through the remainder of life. Campaigns are organised to show that life after a cancer diagnosis can be full and fruitful.
Let's celebrate this Cancer Survivors Day 2022 with messages, quotes, and wishes.
Cancer Survivors Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes
“Cancer opens many doors. One of the most important is your heart.” - Greg Anderson
“Hope is like the sun, which, as we journey toward it, casts the shadow of our burden behind us.” - Samuel Smiles
“Cancer didn’t bring me to my knees, it brought me to my feet.” - Michael Douglas
“You can be a victim of cancer or a survivor of cancer. It’s a mindset.” – Dave Pelzer
"Cancer is a marathon – you can't look at the finish line. You take it moment by moment, sometimes breath by breath, other times step by step." - Sarah Betz Bucciero.
“Cancer cannot cripple love, it cannot shatter hope, it cannot conquer the spirit.” - Unknown
“Cancer can take away all of my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind, it cannot touch my heart, and it cannot touch my soul.” - Jim Valvano
“Cancer is a journey, but you walk the road alone. There are many places to stop along the way and get nourishment — you just have to be willing to take it.” - Emily Hollenberg
Cancer Survivors Day 2022: WhatsApp Status
Cancer Survivors Day 2022: Messages & Wishes
Cancer is not a death sentence. More people fight cancer and live beyond it in comparison to the people who die of it. Never lose hope.
Cancer doesn't have the potential to consume you because you are much more than the disease. Be aware and stand tall against this disease.
Celebrate this Cancer Survivors' Day by creating more awareness about it. Let us remove cancer from all our lives!
Cancer does not mean that life has to end. We all can give cancer a tough fight.
We all must stand together against cancer. If we work together, we can conquer the deadly disease of cancer.
Enjoy the little things in the world, and the big things like cancer will never be able to defeat you. Let's spread awareness on this Cancer Survivors' Day!
