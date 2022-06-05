Cancer Survivors Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

Cancer Survivors Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of June. This year, Cancer Survivors Day will be celebrated on 5 June. The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation rallies its forces and resources to promote National Cancer Survivors Day in the US and worldwide.

The event was first organised in the year 1988 and the NCSD refers to this holiday as a "celebration of life," where survivors gather with friends, families, and supporters to raise awareness, spread information, provide services, and honour other survivors. A survivor is anyone who has a history of the disease, from the point of diagnosis through the remainder of life. Campaigns are organised to show that life after a cancer diagnosis can be full and fruitful.

Let's celebrate this Cancer Survivors Day 2022 with messages, quotes, and wishes.