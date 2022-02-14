‘In a Day, Life Changed’: Actor Vibhu K Raghave on Being Diagnosed With Cancer

“I was sick for the last few days and about two weeks back they found a stage 4 cancer in me which is in an advanced state, which is a rare type and kind of aggressive. I never expected that. In a day, life changed, totally upside down. Nevertheless, we are trying to be strong and we are going ahead with it,” Vibhu Raghave added.

Several celebrities from the TV industry sent their best wishes to Raghave under his post. Actor Mouli Ganguly wrote, “You will come out of it stronger..lots of love,” and Mazher Sayed commented, “Lots of love ...u are sooo strong and u have soo much of love all around ..lots of love.”

Ankush Bahuguna wrote, “You got this. Your strength inspires me,” and singer Vibha Saraf added, “Vibhu, like you mentioned the other day, you feel like 'steel' with the support, we are ALL together steel and with you, the force is with you, you are blessed.” Actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Bhai ..come back the strongest man in the room."

Vibhu Raghave shared another video with the caption, “This part got truncated/deleted while uploading the video yesterday so putting it out here now, coz I wanted to share the whole thing with y'all."