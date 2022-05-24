Experimental Cancer-Killing Virus Gets First Human Trials

In a historic first, an experimental cancer-killing drug has been administered to the first human test subject ever, with the aim of finding if it's safe for use in humans, and effective in killing off cancerous tumours.

The drug, tentatively named CF33-hNIS is a genetically engineered virus that targets and kills cancer-causing cells and tumours. The name of the drug candidate is Vaxinia.

CF33-hNIS is an "oncolytic virus" which was genetically modified to target, infect, and kill cancer cells while leaving healthy cells untouched.

CF33-hNIS is classified as a "chimeric vaccinia poxvirus" and it was developed by Professor Yuman Fong, Chairman of the Sangiacomo Family in Surgical Oncology at the City of Hope hospital in the United States of America.

Oncolytic viruses, by design, target and selectively kill tumour cells, while simultaneously stimulating the immune system to act against cancerous tissue.