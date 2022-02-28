Doctor Speaks: Don’t Hesitate to Seek a 2nd Opinion on Your Cancer Diagnosis

Therefore, getting a second opinion is important, especially when multi-modality care is available, and all experts can come together to chalk out a way forward.

In many cases, a treatment plan is decided based on an interplay of three pillars – the type of cancer, the overall health and age of the patient, and the specialty and expertise of the treating consultant or available resources.

India is a vast country where medical resouces are distributed very unevenly. Some areas of the country have excellent access to the latest therapies and technologies while others do not.

Therefore, a second opinion will prove to be helpful, it will make one more aware of the all treatment options and approaches available to them including those not in their immediate vicinity.

In short, a second opinion is effective in ensuring that different medical opinions and perspectives are shared with the patient, via which they can make an informed decision regarding their treatment.