Bad Posture: Effects of Bad Posture on Health

Covid-19 not only took a toll on us but also on our lifestyle. The entire world was locked inside the house and the students, and employees attended classes and worked online.

Sitting for long hours on laptops and computers or using mobile phones for long hours can affect the posture. But posture not only causes cervical problems but various other health complications.

Covid brought a posture problem. Whether it's the result of sitting at a desk, looking down at a smartphone or lounging on a couch, poor posture has been the enemy of people of all ages.

Back and neck problems are the top problems of bad posture among others – such as poor balance, headaches, and breathing difficulties. Let's have a look at the effects of bad posture in detail.