Tips for Getting Rid of Frequent Headaches
Headaches can be a result of various things and habits. Know about the causes and ways to prevent headaches
Everyone experiences a headche once in a while. At times it can be an uncomfortable phase while other times you will be down with a throbbing and unbearable pain.
Headaches can be the reason for regular absenteeism from school and work. The continuous fight to manage a headache can lead to depression and anxiety as well.
According to the doctors of Cleveland clinic, there are various types of headaches like tension headaches, migraine, cluster headache, persistent headache, etc. Tension headache is one of the common type affecting the people on a regular basis.
That is why in this article, we will suggest a few ways to get rid of headaches naturally.
Drink Enough Water
According to US NIH, insufficient water in the body can result in dehydration which is one the main cause for common tension headaches and migraines. Keep a check on your water intake to prevent chronic dehydration.
Sufficient water intake has shown a reduction in the symptoms of headaches within 30 minutes to 3 hours. You can increase your water intake or include water rich fruits in your diet.
Get Enough Sleep
Sleep is essential for the physical and mental well being of a person. Inadequate sleep and lack of proper sleep schedule leads to frequent and severe headaches (Sleep Foundation). Research has shown that people who get 6 hours of sleep or more rarely experience any headaches.
But people should know that more than enough sleep can trigger a headache as well. Therefore try to hit the "sweet spot" and get 7 to 9 hours of sleep to prevent any headaches.
Take Magnesium Supplements
Magnesium is an important mineral for the body. It maintains the blood sugar levels and the nerve transmissions. Research has shown that magnesium deficiency is one of the common causes of migraines (US NIH).
Magnesium has proved to be a safe and effective remedy for recurring headaches. You can consult your doctor before taking magnesium supplements, it can have side effects if taken in high doses.
Limit Your Alcohol Intake
Alcohol does not normally cause any headaches but acts as a trigger for migraine patients. According to the Migraine Foundation, one-third of migraine patients experience pain after alcohol consumption.
Alcohol has proven to be the cause of tension and cluster headaches as well.
According to PubMed Central, alcohol acts as a vasodilator and diuretic. Vasodilation widens the blood vessels allowing the blood to flow more freely, headache is a side effect of the condition.
Diuretic makes a person lose fluids and electrolytes in the body through frequent urination resulting in dehydration, the common cause for headaches.
Include Yoga in Your Routine
Yoga is known for its several benefits like- increase in flexibility, reduction in pain, helps relieve stress and improve the overall quality of life. Yoga can reduce the severity and frequency of your headaches.
According to the US NIH, people who practiced yoga along with the conventional care experienced less headache related symptoms as compared to the people who did not practice yoga at all.
Sip on Ginger Tea
Ginger is known to possess antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger has been used as a traditional medicine since ages and is an important ingredient of Indian dishes.
According to PubMed Central, Ginger has proved to reduce the severity of migraine headache and lessened the symptoms like nausea and vomiting as well. You can have ginger tea, have ginger capsules or ginger root infused tea.
Try Acupuncture
Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese medicinal practice in which thin needles are inserted in the body to stimulate the various points.
According to the National Center for Complementary and Intergrative Health, acupuncture is more effective than medicines for acute migraines and safer than medicines prescribed for chronic migraine.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.