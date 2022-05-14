10 Simple Ways to Sleep Tight

Do you toss and turn during the night, counting crows or sheep? Join the club.

Insomnia is almost an epidemic with an alarming number of people suffering from sleeplessness for myriad reasons. The COVID pandemic has only added further to these woes.

It truly is extremely frustrating not to be able to sleep when you want to, plus without fail it messes up the next day, and possibly your health too in the long term. In fact it is now clear that if you want to ward off diseases, then good sleep is imperative.

Getting enough sound sleep has a profound impact on your stress levels, immune function and disease resistance. Sleep time is when your body and immune system do most of its repairs and rejuvenation. And not sleeping enough reduces the strength and functionality of our immune system.