Arthritis: Workout Mistakes You Should Avoid To Prevent Worsening of Symptoms

Arthritis is a condition in which a patient experiences pain, swelling, and stiffness in joints. Arthritis may be caused due to aging and wear and tear of the joints. The symptoms may even hinder mobility and comfort.

The condition can be managed with the right diet and medication. Mild exercise can also help with arthritis but people with the condition must consult the doctor before they start the workout regime.

Arthritis affects the joints, bones, and muscles, which further affects the body's ability to perform and recover from some activities. This article will help you know about the practices you can avoid to prevent the worsening of arthritis pain and swelling.