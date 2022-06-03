5 Tips to Avoid Summer Migraines

Migraine is a neurological condition that consists of frequent episodes of headaches. According to PubMed, migraines are more common by 15%-25% in women.

Symptoms of migraine can include throbbing headache between 4-72 hours, nausea, vomiting, light sensitivity, and sound sensitivity.

Migraines make the patients sensitive to various physical and environmental triggers. Few triggers include lack of sleep, skipping meals, too much exercise, emotional stress, bright lights, loud sounds, specific smells, hormonal changes, dehydration, and more. Climatic changes like heat, humidity and bright sun can also trigger migraines.

Some people suffer from frequent migraines during summer and the reason could be humidity, extreme temperatures, and bright sunlight. Here are a few tips to prevent summer migraines.