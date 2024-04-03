7 Health Benefits Of Avocado

Avocado is a creamy, single-seeded fruit with a mild flavor. It is known as Persea Americana and belongs to the family of Lauraceae. There are many varieties of avocados, ranging in size, color, and texture. All are native to tropical climates, and harvested, the flesh softens to a buttery texture that becomes extremely popular. It is also called ”Makhanphal" in India.
Avocados are known as nutrient-dense food. They are known to be the powerhouse of nutrients. Avocados are full of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats also known as good fats. Additionally, avocado consumption is linked to lower levels of bad cholesterol. Avocados are rich in vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E, and vitamin K. They are rich in digestive fibers and contains folate, calcium, magnesium, and sodium. Avocado is one of the best fruits which has a lot of antioxidants.
1. Possesses Anti-inflammatory Properties
Avocados have rich anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce body’s internal inflammation. It is known to be the best source of omega-3 fatty acids, phytosterols, and plant hormones such as beta-sitosterol and stigmasterol. They help to keep inflammation under control. The fats present in avocados are unique and help to lubricate joints and further relieve joint pains.
2. Helps To Lose Weight
Avocado helps to reduce weight and is used widely in weight loss diets due to the presence of dietary fibers. It controls the weight by keeping one full for longer and makes one eat fewer calories. Avocados are very low on carbs too, which also promotes weight loss.
3. Keeps Your Heart Healthy
Avocado contains a natural plant sterol called beta-sitosterol. Regular consumption of beta-sitosterol and other plant sterols help to maintain healthy cholesterol levels. They also keep heart arteries and veins healthy.
4. Essential For a Healthy Pregnancy
Avocados are a rich source of folate. It is recommended for pregnant women to include avocados in their diet as folate in it helps healthy fetal development and reduces the risk of miscarriage and neural tube defects.
5. Regulates Blood Pressure
Avocado being a good source of minerals, especially potassium and sodium, helps to keep the blood pressure stable. Stable blood pressure helps stave off the risk of heart attack or stroke.
6. Improves Vision
Including an avocado in the diet proves to be beneficial for the eyes, since they are full of antioxidants and beta-carotene. Avocado contains lutein and zeaxanthin-two phytochemicals they protected to help minimize damage, including from ultraviolet light. Avocado is rich in vitamin A and hence helps to reduce the risk of macular degeneration that develops with old age.
7. Improves Digestion
Avocados being full of digestive fibers helps keep the gut healthy. Fiber in the fruit adds bulk to the stool, further facilitating bowel regularity, thereby enhancing digestion. They also help prevent constipation, indigestion and lower the risk of colon cancer.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)