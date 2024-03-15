Ramadan 2024: 7 Amazing Health Benefits of Ramzan Fasting Everyone Must Know

The holy month of Ramadan in India started from 12 March 2024. In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and several other countries, 11 March was the first day of Roza this year. Ramadan, the ninth month of Islamic calendar is one of the most exciting months of the year for Muslims. During Ramzan, Muslims keep a fast from dawn to dusk, and refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and many other activities.
Keeping Ramadan fasts are compulsory for all Muslims because Roza is one of the five pillars of Islam. However, sick and old people can skip Ramzan fasts. Besides helping you spiritually and religiously, Ramadan fasts are known to have some amazing health benefits, some of them are listed below.
Amazing Health Benefits of Ramadan Fasts
Fasting during Ramadan is a highly recommended practice that can have significant health advantages. Following are some of the amazing health benefits of fasting during Ramadan.
1. Improves Metabolism: By reducing carbon emissions and improving dietary patterns, fasting during Ramadan can help to improve metabolic health, which can increase overall well-being.
2. Blood Sugar Regulation: One of the most important benefits of fasting during Ramadan is its ability to regulate blood sugar levels. This is particularly beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes, who can maintain their insulin sensitivity and reduce their risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
3. Improves Insulin Sensitivity: Additionally, fasting can help to improve insulin sensitivity, which is a measure of how well the body's insulin is working to transport glucose into cells. This can improve overall glucose metabolism and help to reduce the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.
4. Fat Breakdown: Another benefit of fasting during Ramadan is its ability to promote fat breakdown for energy. By reducing calorie intake, fasting can help to lower the levels of fat and cholesterol in the bloodstream, which can improve heart health and help to reduce the risk of developing obesity.
5. Autophagy: Prolonged fasting during Ramadan can help to remove damaged components from the body through the process of autophagy, which can help to detox the body and improve overall health.
6. Improves Brain Function: Fasting during Ramadan can also help to improve brain function and mental clarity.
7. Improves Cognitive and Mood Regulation: Studies have shown that fasting can stimulate the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that is associated with cognitive function and mood regulation. This may help to explain the increased feelings of mindfulness, gratitude, and emotional well-being that many people experience during this period.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)