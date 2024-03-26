6 Health Benefits of Potassium for Human Body

A potassium-rich diet has many powerful health benefits. It helps to reduce blood pressure and water retention, protects against stroke and helps to prevent osteoporosis and kidney stones. The importance of potassium is highly underestimated. Potassium is classified as an electrolyte because it is highly reactive in water. When dissolved in water, it produces positively charged ions. This special property of potassium allows it to conduct electricity, which is important for many processes throughout the body. Potassium is said to be the third most abundant mineral in the body. It helps the body to regulate fluid, send nerve signals and regulate muscle contractions.
What Are the Main Benefits Of Potassium?
1. Good for the heart: Potassium rich food helps to keep the body healthy by lowering the blood pressure. People who suffer from hypertension and congestive heart disease obtain significant relief from their symptoms by the intake of potassium rich foods. When potassium is incorporated as an integral element in daily nutrition it also helps normalize the heartbeat.
2. Lowers blood sugar level: As the potassium levels in the body decreases it causes a drop in blood sugar level. Further the decrease in blood sugar levels causes sweating, headache, weakness, trembling and nervousness. The regular intake of potassium chloride and sodium provides immediate relief from these situations. Including potassium rich foods in diet helps to maintain the blood sugar levels.
3. Water level regulator: Potassium helps to keep the skin healthy and sends oxygen to the brain. It reduces the risks of kidney stones and stroke. It also stimulates the kidneys to eliminate waste, thereby maintaining balanced water levels in the body. Eating potassium rich foods also restores alkaline salts to the bloodstream by neutralizing acids.
4. Helps reduce anxiety and stress
Potassium holds great importance for people who suffer from undesirable mental states like anxiety and stress. Consuming potassium rich foods acts as perfect stress buster and also ensures efficient mental performance of human body. Potassium rich foods also play an important role in waste elimination and as pain desensitizers in controlling convulsions, headaches, and migraines.
5. Promotes muscular strength: Potassium ensures proper growth of muscle tissues and proper utilization of energy released during metabolism to add significant worth to muscular strength. The muscles, along with the cardiac muscle, are prone to paralysis due to deficiency of potassium in diet. Intake of potassium rich food helps to give muscular strength.
6. Boosts brain function & metabolism: Potassium rich foods play an important role in maintaining the electrical conductivity of brain and affects the brain function. This mineral is also involved in higher brain function like memory and learning. It assists in metabolic process of various nutrients like fats, proteins and carbohydrates. It helps in maintaining a high level of human well-being and a cheerful lifestyle.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)