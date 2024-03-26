6 Health Benefits of Potassium for Human Body

1. Good for the heart: Potassium rich food helps to keep the body healthy by lowering the blood pressure. People who suffer from hypertension and congestive heart disease obtain significant relief from their symptoms by the intake of potassium rich foods. When potassium is incorporated as an integral element in daily nutrition it also helps normalize the heartbeat.

2. Lowers blood sugar level: As the potassium levels in the body decreases it causes a drop in blood sugar level. Further the decrease in blood sugar levels causes sweating, headache, weakness, trembling and nervousness. The regular intake of potassium chloride and sodium provides immediate relief from these situations. Including potassium rich foods in diet helps to maintain the blood sugar levels.

3. Water level regulator: Potassium helps to keep the skin healthy and sends oxygen to the brain. It reduces the risks of kidney stones and stroke. It also stimulates the kidneys to eliminate waste, thereby maintaining balanced water levels in the body. Eating potassium rich foods also restores alkaline salts to the bloodstream by neutralizing acids.

4. Helps reduce anxiety and stress

Potassium holds great importance for people who suffer from undesirable mental states like anxiety and stress. Consuming potassium rich foods acts as perfect stress buster and also ensures efficient mental performance of human body. Potassium rich foods also play an important role in waste elimination and as pain desensitizers in controlling convulsions, headaches, and migraines.