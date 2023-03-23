Lung Inflammation Worse in E-Cigarette Users Than Smokers: What New Study Says

A small study that compared the lungs of cigarette smokers with e-cigarette smokers found that e-cigarette smokers had more lung inflammation than those who smoked tobacco.

The pilot study, published in The Journal of Nuclear Medicine, is the first to use PET imaging to compare smokers’ lungs with vapers’ lungs.

E-cigarettes are now much more than “new smoking cessation tools,” they are big business. The global e-cigarette or “vape” market value has increased from US$1.7 billion in 2013 (£1.4 billion) to an estimated all-time high of US$24.6 billion in 2022 (£20.8 billion).

This massive increase in sales reflects an increase in usage beyond the ex-smoker market. Youth uptake is also at an all-time high. Current figures suggest one in ten middle to high-school students in the United States uses an e-cigarette.