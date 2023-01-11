5 Yoga Poses to Maintain Cholesterol Levels

Everyone knows that high cholesterol is harmful to the body but you have to notice that the excess of it is harmful else it is highly essential for the body’s normal functioning and maintenance since it helps in the synthesis of Vitamin D and a host of hormones.

Excess of cholesterol or LDL levels, also known as bad cholesterol can cause heart problems. The best way to avoid high cholesterol levels is to follow a healthy lifestyle with proper food intake and regular physical activity.

You can consider practicing yoga to maintain healthy cholesterol levels. It’s an ancient way to maintain a healthy body and calm the mind Yoga can help curb cholesterol naturally without any side effects on your body.