5 Yoga Poses for Stronger Pelvic Muscles

The pelvic floor muscles are an important set of muscles in the human body. They are deep muscles situated in the pelvis, running from the frontal pubic bone to the base of the spine.

It is shaped like a basin and holds all of the pelvic organs (uterus, vagina, bowel and bladder) and supports the bladder to provide control while urinating. Strong pelvic floor muscles can help maintain stronger core strength in the abs, improved sexual sensitivity, and better posture.

The weak pelvic floor can be a result of a number of reasons like pregnancy, childbirth, heavy sports, exercise regimes, menopause, natural ageing, and pelvic or prostate surgeries.

Since we have discussed so much about pelvic floor muscles and their weakness. Let's know about a few yoga poses that can help strengthen those pelvic muscles.