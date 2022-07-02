5 Best Ways To Lower Cholesterol Naturally: Which Foods Reduce Cholesterol

High cholesterol has many harmful effects on our health. It not only increases the risk of heart diseases but also elevates the chances of having strokes. Cholesterol is produced in the liver and serves many important functions if produced in the required quantity.

The cholesterol produced in the liver is carried to different parts of the body via lipoproteins. Two types of lipoproteins help in the transportation of cholesterol – LDL (Low-density cholesterol) and HDL (High-density cholesterol). LDL cholesterol is also called as 'bad cholesterol.' It transports cholesterol from the liver to different body parts and if produced in abnormal quantity, increases the chances of heart diseases and stroke.

HDL cholesterol is also referred to as 'good cholesterol.' It absorbs the cholesterol from different body parts and takes it back to the liver where it is degraded. High amount of HDL in the body reduces the chances of heart diseases and stroke.