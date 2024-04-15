10 Signs and Symptoms Of Hepatitis B

According to Dr. Deepak Lahoti, Senior Director, Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Endoscopy at Max Super Specialty Hospital, these are the warning signs and symptoms of Hepatitis B:

1. Fatigue- Fatigue is a common symptom of Hepatitis B, often described as extreme tiredness or lack of energy. The virus can cause the liver to become inflamed, leading to this persistent feeling of fatigue.

2. Jaundice- Jaundice is characterized by yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes. Hepatitis B can cause liver inflammation and damage, leading to the buildup of bilirubin in the blood, which causes the yellowish tint.

3. Abdominal Pain- Many people with Hepatitis B experience abdominal discomfort or pain, especially around the liver area. The inflammation of the liver can lead to this pain, which may range from mild to severe.

4. Loss of Appetite- Hepatitis B can cause a loss of appetite, leading to a decreased desire to eat. This symptom can contribute to weight loss and a general feeling of malaise.

5. Nausea and Vomiting - Nausea and vomiting are common symptoms, particularly in the acute phase of Hepatitis B. The inflammation of the liver and the body's immune response can lead to these gastrointestinal symptoms.