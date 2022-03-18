For the 2nd Time, US Lawmakers Urge India To Speak Against Russia’s Invasion

This is for the second time in two days that US lawmakers have urged India to condemn Russia over its military aggression against Ukraine.

On 16 March, two lawmakers – Ted W Lieu and Tom Malinowski – had urged India to condemn Russia.

"Though we understand India's relationship with Russia, we are disappointed with your government's decision to abstain from the UN General Assembly's 2 March vote," they had said in a letter to Ambassador Sandhu.

"India's historic support for the UN Charter and the principles of territorial integrity gives us hope that India will join other democracies to support Ukrainian sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression," the two Democratic lawmakers wrote.

They said they "deeply value" the relationship between the two countries but "are disappointed that India has taken this approach".

"We understand that India walks a difficult middle ground, but Russia's actions have no place in the 21st century. Many countries who have relationships with Russia did the right thing and condemned the Russian government they chose the right side of history and so should India," they said.

"We hope that India will move away from its current position that places blame on both sides and acknowledges that Russia is the aggressor in this conflict," the letter read.

Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera had also expressed his disappointment over India abstaining at the UN vote against Russia.