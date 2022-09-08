'Counterterrorism Partner': US Approves $450 mn F-16 Fleet Programme to Pakistan

“The United States Government has notified Congress of a proposed Foreign Military Sales case to sustain the Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 programme. Pakistan is an important counterterrorism partner, and as part of longstanding policy, the United States provides life cycle maintenance and sustainment packages for U.S.-origin platforms,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“Pakistan’s F-16 programme is an important part of the broader United States-Pakistan bilateral relationship. The proposed sale will sustain Pakistan’s capability to meet current and future counterterrorism threats by maintaining its F-16 fleet. The F-16 fleet allows Pakistan to support counterterrorism operations and we expect Pakistan to take sustained action against all terrorist groups,” the spokesperson further said in response to a question.

According to the Congressional notification, the proposed sale does not include any new capabilities, weapons, or munitions.