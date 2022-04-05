'Not in India's Interest to Increase Russian Energy Imports': White House

The United States believes that it would not be in India's interest to accelerate its Russian imports of energy and other commodities, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, 4 April.

The statement comes days after US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh, while on a visit to Delhi, warned of consequences to countries that actively attempt to circumvent or backfill the sanctions imposed on Russia by the West.

"What Daleep did make clear to his counterparts during this visit was that we don’t believe it’s in India’s interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities," said Psaki on Monday, when asked about Singh's warning.

"Right now, just to give everybody the full scope of it, India’s imports of Russian energy represent only 1 to 2 percent of their total energy imports," she noted.