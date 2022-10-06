Molly Russell Suicide Inquest: Did a UK Teen Pay the Price for Big Tech Apathy?

It's hard to say, especially when it comes to Meta-owned Instagram. The minimum mandatory age for someone to sign up on Instagram is 13 years. And all of Instagram's child-focused measures appear to be built around that key requirement.

But the platform is yet to devise a way to properly verify a user's age using AI or some other technology. Hence, the chances of these measures being circumvented by teens who simply say that they are above 18 or 19 is high. Not to mention that the prompts or "nudges" to steer teens away from certain topics is also subject to whether the user acknowledges and complies with said prompts.

Meanwhile, the testimony of Meta's head of health and well-being policy, Elizabeth Langone, as part of the inquest, was criticised for being evasive. The big tech firm sought to walk the tightrope between protecting children on its platform and ensuring freedom of speech.

While admitting that some of the posts Molly accessed on Instagram would have violated its policies, Langone at one point also went on the defensive and said that it was "safe for people to be able to express themselves."