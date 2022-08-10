Podcast | What Is Social Media Addiction Doing to Your Mental Health?
Not Fine, Thanks Ep 4: A self-diagnosed social media addict and someone with no online presence exchange notes.
What happens when you put one self-diagnosed social media addict, and one person with no online presence, in one room? They have a conversation about, well, social media and how it's impacting their mental health.
On the fourth episode of Not Fine, Thanks — FIT's new podcast series where we talk about everyday mental health — I'm joined by Sravya and Yash, two young Indians who have completely different takes on the world of social media and how they interact with it.
"That is something I don't like checking because it gives me anxiety," says Sravya when I ask her how long she spends in a day on social media.
Sravya says that being away from her phone, or not being able to check it from time to time, is also a source of anxiety for her.
"Yes, the anxiety is there. In fact, I'm feeling anxious right now because my phone is right here and I can't check it."Sravya, 25
"I do feel like I'm missing out and all, but I'm totally fine with that," says Yash. "I can connect with my friends when I want to on video call. Yash goes on to say that he's not on any social media platform, not because he doesn't enjoy it, but because he knows it's not good for him.
"I know quiet a few people who post about how they're travelling to this place and that place, but their life is a real mess."Yash, 24
Later in the episode, Dr Ruchi Sharma, Clinical Psychologist, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, gives us some professional insights and inputs into the matter.
Dr Sharma gives us some tips and ways to combat this addiction, and improve overall mental health.
Tune in to listen to the full conversation!
Not Fine, Thanks is the Quint's new podcast series where host and health reporter Anoushka speaks to young Indians about everyday mental health. Catch new episodes every Wednesday.
