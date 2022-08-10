Podcast | What Is Social Media Addiction Doing to Your Mental Health?

What happens when you put one self-diagnosed social media addict, and one person with no online presence, in one room? They have a conversation about, well, social media and how it's impacting their mental health.

On the fourth episode of Not Fine, Thanks — FIT's new podcast series where we talk about everyday mental health — I'm joined by Sravya and Yash, two young Indians who have completely different takes on the world of social media and how they interact with it.

"That is something I don't like checking because it gives me anxiety," says Sravya when I ask her how long she spends in a day on social media.

Sravya says that being away from her phone, or not being able to check it from time to time, is also a source of anxiety for her.