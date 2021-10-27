Facebook Files: Diving Into Zuckerberg's Cesspool of Profits, Lies & Hate

Who knew? Efforts that started in 2004 as a prank website to compare and rate girls as “hot or not” would culminate into a global platform used to facilitate genocide in Myanmar, subvert elections in the United States, and fuel riots in India.

Facebook has rewritten the rules of communication and civic engagement within a mere 17 years. However, recent whistleblower testimony before US Congress and internal company documents have exposed alarming details how these new rules essentially spiralled into a cesspool of hatred, misinformation and anger globally.

While skeletons have steadily tumbled out of Facebook’s closet for a few years now, the ‘Facebook Papers’ and whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony shed light on the sordid features of those skeletons.