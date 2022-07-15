Nearly 40% of GenZ Uses TikTok, Instagram for Online Searches, Says Google

Google Search and Google Maps are fading in popularity among younger generations, since they often end up using apps like TikTok and Instagram, when searching for something online.

This was revealed by Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan, who is in charge of Google’s Knowledge and Information organisation, at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference on Tuesday, 12 July.

“In our studies, something like almost 40 percent of young people, when they’re looking for a place for lunch, they don’t go to Google Maps or Search,” said Raghavan, “They go to TikTok or Instagram.”

These figures are coming from an internal research study by Google of United States users between the ages 18 to 24, as told to TechCrunch. These numbers might be made public later on Google’s competition site.