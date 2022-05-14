The Dark Side of Social Media Influencing

Do you follow influencers on social media? Do you always check their posts? Do you find you’re spending too much time or becoming obsessed with checking influencers’ accounts? And when you can’t check in, do you feel disconnected or lost?

If you answered yes to all of these questions, you may have whats known as “problematic engagement” with social media influencers .

But don’t blame yourself too much. You are among the many who have been swept away by dazzling social media influencing . And this can be attributed to many features and tactics social media influencers employ that help keep them influential — like livestreams and polls on Instagram.