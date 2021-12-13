Explained: The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) & Why it Inspires Dissent

A few years into Independence, the government of India was faced with pockets of insurgency in the Naga district, along the borders of Burma. The resistance had taken a form of a fight for independence from the Indian state by 1954.

In light of these developments, on 11 September 1958, the AFSPA as we know it came into being, for dealing with situations in the northeastern states.

But what is AFSPA?

AFSPA allows for armed forces to be conferred with 'special powers', in any region designated as a 'disturbed area', either by the Centre or the Governor of a state or the Administrator of a Union Territory.

Section 3 of the Act says this power can be invoked when a part of a state/UT or even the whole state/UT "is in such a disturbed or dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary".

Once an area has been designated as a 'disturbed area', the Act provides the armed forces with the following 'special powers':

To open fire or use force, even causing death, against any person in contravention to the law for the time being or carrying arms and ammunition;

To arrest any person without a warrant, on the basis of “reasonable suspicion" that they have committed or are about to commit a cognizable offence;

To enter and search any premises without a warrant;

To destroy fortified positions, shelters, structures used as hide-outs, training camps or as a place from which attacks are or likely to be launched.

These sweeping powers are augmented under Section 6 of the Act, which grants the personnel involved in such operations immunity from prosecution without sanction.

Section 6 notes, "no prosecution, suit or any other legal proceeding can be instituted, except with the previous sanction of the Central Government.."