Nagaland Civilian Killings: State Cabinet To Urge Centre To Repeal AFSPA
The state will write to the Union government and make strong recommendations for the withdrawal of the AFSPA.
Amid a rising furore over the deaths of 14 civilians in a botched ambush by the army in Nagaland, the state Cabinet will urge the Union government to withdraw the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA, 1958) in the state, PTI reported on Tuesday, 7 December.
According to a report by India Today, the state government will be writing a formal letter to the Union government, making strong recommendations for the withdrawal of the AFSPA.
Under the law, military is empowered to search, arrest, and fire if deemed necessary for maintaining public order in "disturbed areas" across the country, and to carry out these excesses with a degree of immunity from prosecution. The state of Nagaland has been under the AFSPA for almost six decades.
The decision was reportedly taken at an urgent meeting of the Nagaland Cabinet.
On Monday, in the wake of the civilian deaths, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma called for the repealing of the AFSPA.
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio echoed the same on Monday in a tweet: "Nagaland and the Naga people have always opposed #AFSPA. It should be repealed."
The state government has also decided to call off the Hornbill festival amid the controversy.
NHRC Issues Notice Over Deaths of Civilians
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the Defence Secretary, the Union Home Secretary, and the Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police of Nagaland, seeking a detailed report in the killings of civilians in the botched army operation, within six weeks.
The commission has taken suo motu cognisance on the killing of civilians during the security operation in Nagaland's Mon district late on 4 December.
Issuing the notice, the NHRC has also observed that it is incumbent upon the security forces ensuring proper precaution with a humane approach even if it involved militants.
(With inputs from PTI and India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.