Nagaland Civilian Killings: State Cabinet To Urge Centre To Repeal AFSPA

Amid a rising furore over the deaths of 14 civilians in a botched ambush by the army in Nagaland, the state Cabinet will urge the Union government to withdraw the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA, 1958) in the state, PTI reported on Tuesday, 7 December.

According to a report by India Today, the state government will be writing a formal letter to the Union government, making strong recommendations for the withdrawal of the AFSPA.

Under the law, military is empowered to search, arrest, and fire if deemed necessary for maintaining public order in "disturbed areas" across the country, and to carry out these excesses with a degree of immunity from prosecution. The state of Nagaland has been under the AFSPA for almost six decades.

The decision was reportedly taken at an urgent meeting of the Nagaland Cabinet.