Nagaland Deaths: AFSPA Has To Go to End Culture of Impunity in Northeast

There was a hue and cry when the farmers were run over by Ashish Misra, son of Ajay Kumar Mishra. Will the country rise as one to protest this killing of 14 unarmed civilians by state forces? Or will this be another forgotten story, since it happened in the last frontiers of India, frontiers it is trying to control with an iron hand?

The Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force, is always headed by military officers, although it is administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Anyone who has visited Nagaland or Manipiur will see the slogans, “Friends of the Hill People” and “the Sentinels of the Northeast” emblazoned atop the Assam Rifles gates. But after what happened on Saturday at Oting in Mon District, where the friends of the Northeast actually gunned down 14 defenceless labourers, should make our blood boil.