#KaafiReal Cartoon: How AFSPA's Game of Impunity 'Allows' Civilian Deaths

Special move: Shoot to kill. Get out code: #NationalSecurity. Last seen: Nagaland.

Aroop Mishra
Published
NEON
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Presenting&nbsp;'Culture of Impunity' - A game developed by AFSPA</p></div>
i

Presenting

'Culture of Impunity' - A Game Developed by AFSPA

Special move: Shoot to kill

Get Out code: #NationalSecurity

Last seen: Nagaland

Presenting 'Culture of Impunity' - A game developed by AFSPA

Presenting 'Culture of Impunity' - A game developed by AFSPA

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

Nagaland: 13 Civilians, Jawan Killed During Security Op; CM Orders Probe

