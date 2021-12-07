ADVERTISEMENT
#KaafiReal Cartoon: How AFSPA's Game of Impunity 'Allows' Civilian Deaths
Special move: Shoot to kill. Get out code: #NationalSecurity. Last seen: Nagaland.
i
Presenting
'Culture of Impunity' - A Game Developed by AFSPA
Special move: Shoot to kill
Get Out code: #NationalSecurity
Last seen: Nagaland
