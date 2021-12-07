Konyak Naga Body Makes 5 Demands After 13 Civilians Were Killed by Armed Forces

A day after 13 villagers were gunned down by armed forces in Nagaland's Mon district in a case of 'mistaken identity,' the Konyak Union, an apex body of the Konyak Naga tribe from the Mon district, sent a five-point memorandum of demands to the government on Monday, 6 December, asking for action against responsible defence personnel and demanding the withdrawal of the special powers given to the security forces in the state.

The memorandum came hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Parliament on Monday, expressing regret over the death of 13 villagers at the hands of security forces.

Shah had said, "The Government of India sincerely regrets this unfortunate incident in Nagaland and expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives."