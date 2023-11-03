Dunki: What is a 'Donkey Flight' That SRK's Immigration Drama is Based On?

The United States: According to a report by The Times of India, Indians who attempt to illegally cross over into the US typically do so through the US-Mexico border. The agents make their clients walk the entire stretch of the Darien Gap that joins Columbia with Panama. People have to cross the cartel-infested length by marching for days without food and water, fending off life-threatening diseases.

The United Kingdom: In order to travel to the UK, the client is made to travel to a Schengen country, most often France, Belgium, or Germany. Thereon, the agents provide them with fake residency permits or driving licences, which assist their entry into the UK.

Western Europe: Until last year, clients travelling to Western Europe would often travel to Serbia without a visa and stay there for a month until agents or human traffickers would organise a 'donkey route'. The route would usually be a sea journey from Serbia to Italy for Indians. Serbia being close to Austria, Greece, and Italy makes it easier for immigrants to enter the European Union (EU) or Schengen countries.

(With inputs The Wire, The Economic Times, The Times of India, Firstpost)