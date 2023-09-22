ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

#AskSRK: Here's SRK's Witty Reply to What Is Special About 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan was release in 7 September.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
#AskSRK: Here's SRK's Witty Reply to What Is Special About 'Dunki'
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has crossed the historic Rs 1000 Crore mark. With the grand success of the massive blockbuster King Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about the film and more. He wrote, "It’s Friday evening….and I am all alone….thought will spend a few minutes with you all. Then #Jawan dekhne jaana hai…ha ha. #AskSRK for a bit are you all Readyyyy.!!"

ADVERTISEMENT

The superstar took to X to talk about what is special about his next film Dunki, he said "Dunki mein Raju Hirani hai!!! Aur kya chahiye??!!"

ADVERTISEMENT

He also shared how he might one day make his movies available for free. He said, "InshaAllah woh bhi karunga mere dost. Tell them for me nothing makes me more happy than to share my film with all."

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some other posts:

  • 01/06
  • 02/06
  • 03/06
  • 04/06
  • 05/06
  • 06/06

Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and stars SRK in a double role. In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the action entertainer.

Also Read

SRK Fan Recreates Azad’s Bandage Look From ‘Jawan’ In Viral Clip

SRK Fan Recreates Azad’s Bandage Look From ‘Jawan’ In Viral Clip

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×