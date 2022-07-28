Taapsee Pannu's First Look From Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki' Leaked

Not much is known about the film but the film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film is slated to release on 22 December 2023.

Other than Dunki he will also be seen in Pathaan and Jawan. Both of which are highly anticipated upcoming films starring Shah Rukh in the leading role. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero, the film starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

While Taapsee Pannu is producing Dhak Dhak. She will also be seen in Dobaara.