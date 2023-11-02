'A Story of Simple & Real People': SRK Drops 'Dunki' Teaser on His Birthday

SRK took to Twitter to release the teaser for his film, writing, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here… #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."

The teaser, being referred to as 'Drop 1' follows the journey of Hardy (SRK) as he attempts to circumvent all obstacles to get to London. He is joined by others who also share a similar dream. And much like Rajkumar Hirani's other creative ventures Dunki seems to have a feel-good and bittersweet tone.

Take a look:

