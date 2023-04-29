ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan Mobbed by Fans at Srinagar Airport as He Returns From Dunki Shoot

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee were shooting for Dunki in Kashmir.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Shah Rukh Khan Mobbed by Fans at Srinagar Airport as He Returns From Dunki Shoot
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Kashmir for the shoot of Dunki. A video of the superstar getting mobbed by fans at (presumably) Srinagar airport as he was about to take a flight to Mumbai has gone viral.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Up His Saudi Schedule of 'Dunki'; Shares Thank You Message

Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Up His Saudi Schedule of 'Dunki'; Shares Thank You Message
ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows ecstatic fans surrounding SRK. Many are also seen trying to click selfies with him as his security guards usher him outside. On Friday evening, Shah Rukh arrived at Mumbai's Kalina airport after wrapping the Kashmir schedule of Dunki.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is Shah Rukh's first collaboration with him. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Dunki 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×