Coach Booked for ‘Abetment’ in Kerala Basketballer Lithara KC’s Suicide Case
23-year-old basketball player Lithara KC hailed from Kerala's Kozhikode district.
Lithara KC, a 23-year-old basketball player from Kerala's Kozhikode died by suicide at her flat at Gandhi Nagar in Patna, Bihar on Tuesday, 26 April. Her body was found by her landlord, after repeated calls by her parents, reported Times of India.
The 23-year-old had been living in the city for the past six months, employed at the Divisional Rail Manager's (DRM) office at Danapur in the accounts section, and was felicitated by the East Central Railway on International Women's Day earlier this year.
A few days after the incident, the Patna police filed a case of abetment to suicide against an East Central Railway official – who is also a basketball coach – in connection to Lithara's demise.
As per the police, a suicide note written in Malayalam was recovered from the room, as per Hindustan Times.
Speaking to TOI, Lithara's former coach Antony PC noted that she was a stellar player and was compelled to take a detour from her sporting career. He added that Lithara was desperate for job security and needed work immediately to support her parents, as her mother had been battling cancer.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to his counterpart in Bihar, Nitish Kumar, urging him to instruct his officials "to conduct a comprehensive and fair investigation" into the matter.
Lithara's parents have also written to both CMs, seeking a thorough investigation into their child's untimely demise.
Her mortal remains arrived at her hometown in Kuttiady, Kozhikode late on Thursday, 28 April, where she was cremated, reported HT.
The basketballer started her sporting journey in the Kannur Sports Division and went on to play for the state's team, which won the Federation Cup in 2018. In 2021, she was recruited into the East Central railways through the sports quota, noted TOI.
Another railways employee who worked at the same office in Danapur, Bihar was found hanging a day after Lithara's demise, reported News18. The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Avinash Kumar, was found at his residence in Dwarkapuri and is survived by his mother, wife, and a child.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times, The Times of India and News18.)
