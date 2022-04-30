Coach Booked for ‘Abetment’ in Kerala Basketballer Lithara KC’s Suicide Case

Lithara KC, a 23-year-old basketball player from Kerala's Kozhikode died by suicide at her flat at Gandhi Nagar in Patna, Bihar on Tuesday, 26 April. Her body was found by her landlord, after repeated calls by her parents, reported Times of India.

The 23-year-old had been living in the city for the past six months, employed at the Divisional Rail Manager's (DRM) office at Danapur in the accounts section, and was felicitated by the East Central Railway on International Women's Day earlier this year.