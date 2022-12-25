Co-Actor Arrested Day After TV Star Tunisha Sharma Found Dead on Set
Tunisha Sharma, who starred in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was found dead on a TV show's set on 24 December.
Sheezan Mohammed Khan, co-actor of TV star Tunisha Sharma - who allegedly died by suicide on Saturday (24 December) on the set of a TV show in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district - has been arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him, reports quoted police as saying. He will be presented in court on Monday.
Her post-mortem was conducted in JJ Hospital, Naigaon on Sunday, 25 December, police said.
"The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and 4-5 police personnel were also present," officials reportedly said.
The 20-year-old actor was found dead on the sets. The shooting crew took her to a hospital at around 1:30 am, where she was declared dead.
Tunisha Sharma's colleagues claimed she had died by suicide, but the police reportedly conducted an investigation on the spot and said no suicide note was recovered. They said they will investigate her death for both murder and suicide.
Sheezan was arrested after Tunisha's mother filed a complaint against him.
Tunisha has worked in shows like Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.
The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Dabangg 3.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
