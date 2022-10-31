Lingayat Seer Death in Ramanagara: Police Arrest Three for Abetting Suicide

Ramanagara district police have arrested three people including a pontiff of an another Lingayat mutt for allegedly abetting the suicide of Basavalingeshwara Swami, the head pontiff of Kanchugal Bandemutt in Karnataka.

According to the police, the three accused were blackmailing the deceased pontiff, allegedly using personal videos and audio clips shared between hi him and an unidentified woman.

In an interaction with the reporters in Ramanagara, Superintendent of Police, K Santosh Babu said that the police had arrested three people in relation to the suicide of Lingayat seer Basavalingeshwara Swami.

The police have identified the three accused as Mrutyunjaya Swami, pontiff of another Lingayat institution called the Kannur Mutt, Neelambike Kumari, a 21-year old engineering student from Doddaballapura and Mahadevaiah, Kannur Mutt's advocate and a retired teacher.