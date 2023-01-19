What is the Finnish School System and Why is the AAP Advocating for it?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 17 January, came down hard on Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, accusing him of harbouring a “feudal mindset” and denying primary teachers in the capital the opportunity to avail the “best training” and the “best institute in the world”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused Saxena of blocking the city government’s plan to send primary school teachers to a training programme in Finland.

On Monday, 16 January, led by Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, AAP MLAs marched to Saxena's office to protest against his alleged interference in the functioning of the city government.

But, why does the Delhi government want to send teachers to Finland for training? And why is the Finnish system of education so sought after? Keep reading.