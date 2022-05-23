'Pathetic': Delhi Commission for Women After Surprise Check in 4 MCD-Run Schools
The DCW said that it had found used syringes, drugs, cigarette boxes, and alcohol bottles in the MCD-run schools.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said that the condition in schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was "pathetic, unsafe and deeply disturbing." The commission had conducted a surprise inspection in four schools run by the corporation, officials said on Monday, 23 May.
This comes after a horrific incident of molestation of girls reported from a school run by the MCD. The commission said that it had initiated an inquiry into the condition of safety and security of girl students.
The surprise inspections were conducted at Bhai Mandeep Nagpal Nigam Vidhyalaya, Nigam Pratibha Sah Shiksha Vidhyalaya, Purvi Dilli Nagar Nigam Pratibha Vidhyalaya, and Dakshini Dilli Nagar Nigam Prathmik Sah Bal Balika Vidhyalaya between 20 and 21 May.
'Used Syringes, Drugs, Alcohol Bottles Found'
"I am shocked to see the hopeless conditions at these MCD schools. These schools are horror houses where students and teachers are extremely unsafe. MCD is running schools where girls are forced to defecate in the open! So much for the Total Sanitation Campaign," said DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal.
The commission also listed several problems they witnessed in the schools, such as shortage of security guards and teachers, inadequate mid-day meals, lack of toilets and drinking water facilities, and unsafe buildings.
The DCW also said that it was "shocked" to find used syringes, drugs, cigarette boxes, gutkha wrappers, and broken alcohol bottles in the school premises.
"The schools as well as the toilets were extremely dirty. Urine could be seen overflowing on the floor at many places and none of the toilets had any soaps," a press release from the DCW stated.
It also added that in one of the schools, the toilet for girls was locked and "boys and girls were forced to defecate in the open as there was no water connection in the toilets."
The DCW stated that it had issued a notice to the MCD's commissioner and sought a detailed report regarding the matter by 30 May. The commission also added that it had urged the corporation to take action against the schools due to their "dismal" condition.
