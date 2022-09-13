LG Can’t Enjoy Power Without Accountability: AAP After HC Order on Sewer Deaths

After the Delhi High Court took cognisance of the death of two people during cleaning of a sewer in the city, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) targeted Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, saying that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which comes under him, is responsible for the tragic incident.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, a high court bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad directed registering a public interest litigation and issued notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi government and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in the matter on the basis of a news report dated 11 September.

Reacting to the court’s order, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a statement on Monday that the Delhi LG cannot "enjoy power without accountability.”

There was no immediate reaction either from the LG Office or the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to the AAP's charge.