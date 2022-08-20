ADVERTISEMENT

Finland PM Sanna Marin Takes Drug Test After Criticism Over Partying Videos

Marin said that she was aware that she was being filmed but added that the videos were “private.”

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Finland PM Sanna Marin Takes Drug Test After Criticism Over Partying Videos
i

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a statement on Saturday, 20 August, that she has taken a drug test after receiving flak for partying and dancing with her friends, videos of which went viral on social media.

Calling the public demand for a drug test “unjust,” the PM said:

“I consider these accusations to be very serious, and, though I consider the demand for a drug test unjust, for my own legal protection and to clear up any doubts, I have taken a drug test today, the results of which will come in about a week.”
Also Read

At 34, Finland’s Sanna Marin Becomes World’s Youngest-Serving PM

At 34, Finland’s Sanna Marin Becomes World’s Youngest-Serving PM
ADVERTISEMENT

'I’m Upset These Videos Have Become Public': PM Marin

This comes after two private videos of Marin were leaked on social media in which she can be seen partying with Finnish celebrities, including Finnish pop star Olavi Uusivirta.

She said that she was aware that she was being filmed but added that the videos were “private.” Marin said, “I am upset that these videos have become public. It was about me having a night out with friends. Partying – even in a boisterous way – dancing and singing."

She clarified that she did not take any drugs but only consumed alcohol.

(With inputs from NPR.)

Also Read

US Senate Votes 95 to 1 To Let Sweden and Finland Join NATO

US Senate Votes 95 to 1 To Let Sweden and Finland Join NATO

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Finnish   Drug Test   Sanna Marin 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×