Vijay Babu Case and Why AMMA Needs To Change: Actor Maala Parvathi Interview

Following the live, Parvathi and other ICC members of AMMA asked the organisations to relieve Babu of his position in the executive committee. The organisation, however, issued a media release on 2 May stating that Babu has voluntarily stepped down. That was not enough, Parvathi said.

"If there was one line (in the press release) which said that AMMA had asked him to stepdown, it would have been fine," she said, adding, voluntarily stepping down and being asked to stepdown are "two different things."

After Parvathi's resignation, actors Cuckoo Parameshwaran and Shwetha Menon too resigned from their positions in the ICC.