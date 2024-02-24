Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' Lays Bare That Oppression is a Wheel That Keeps Turning

In Bramayugam, Sadasivan brings forth a wide range of instances of overt and invisible oppression. Ultimately, where does the real power lie? Is it in the eternal flame that gives the chathan (demon) his strength? Is it in the Brahminical status of Potti? Is it in the wiles of the stoic cook who hides the fact that he is the illegitimate child of the master? Or is it the docile surrender of Thevan to the superior Brahmin?

Could the symbolic ring that is used to control the chathan be the source of power to oppress? If so, is the enslaved chathan the oppressed? The ambiguity here is breathtaking.

Even as we prefer to see things in black and white (quite literally), we nervously spy on the grey aspects that make us rethink our premises and notions throughout this movie.