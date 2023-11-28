Gay and Nuanced: With 'Kaathal', Mammootty Rewrites How Hero Should Be on Screen

Omana's choice to break open the doors around her not only sets herself free, but also unchains Mathew. The couple realises that their love for one another has moved into an altruistic, unconditional zone, where their need for one another is not transactional or perfunctory.

It is "adhaiyum thaandi punidhamaanadhu" (it is purer beyond the pure) – like how Kamal Hassan says in the song 'Kanmani Anbodu' from Guna).

Such abstract concepts are nice to read and imagine but tough to enact on screen because the tendency will be to either polarise, sermonise, or demonise homosexuality (as we have seen in the past). But in Kaathal, we see the nuance, grace, dignity, and elegance that a gay person deserves in mainstream cinema.

This has to do with how the lead pair, Mammootty and Jyotika, make us understand and empathise with Mathew and Omana. How they stand by one another even after this huge step is crossed in their marital life is stuff of legends.