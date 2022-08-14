'Puzhu' & 'Malayankunju': Casteist Anti-Heroes Represent the Norm, Not Exception

(This article is not a review. It contains spoilers.)

Malayalam cinema’s engagement with caste over the years has been oppressive to say the least, with its narratives merely glorifying the upper caste's ‘way of life’ and peddling Brahmanical patriarchy. Meanwhile, the lower castes, especially the Dalit and tribal communities, have either been invisibilised and erased, or typecast as villains and ‘comic reliefs’.

“I have travelled from Mangalapurm to Parassala by car. On either side of the road, I have seen palace-like homes and sprawling businesses. But none of them belong to savarnas or namboothiris. They were built by people from the reserved communities using the crores of rupees that they made illegally.”

This ‘mass’ dialogue by actor Suresh Gopi (former BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha) from the movie Mahathma (1996) sums up how mainstream Malayalam cinema has addressed caste for decades. Other notable movies like Dhruvam (1993), Devasuram (1993), Aaram Thampuran (1997), and Narasimham (2000) are cheered to this day for their upper caste heroes, especially from the Nair community, and their unflinching caste pride.