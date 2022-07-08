The Broken News Review: A Thrilling Drama Between Two Rival News Channels

The news media has garnered an ugly and dirty reputation worldwide, where different news channels pledge allegiance to different ideologies and companies and sell agendas, either by being bought to do so or forced to do so in countries where dictatorships are prevalent so what then, is freedom of the press? The integrity of the press? Business of the press? The Broken News explores these questions.

This show explores how ruthless media houses are out and out waging a war of popularity and TRPs with one another, to remain in favour and the limelight of the public, making sure their funds don’t dry up, much like any other competing business and even political parties. Remember folks, if you get access to anything, any story on tv or any post online, and you got it for free? Then, you are the product.