‘Living in the Moment Is What I’ve Learnt From Cancer’: Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre, after her cancer recovery, is returning to our screens with the newsroom drama The Broken News, which also marks her OTT debut. The show is currently streaming on Zee5.

In the show, she plays the role of Amina Qureshi — a headstrong news editor who believes in ethical journalism that places her at loggerheads with a leading news channel.

In this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, show host Abira Dhar sits down with Bendre at her favourite restaurant, Mizu. In between munching on delicious food, they talk about her evolving relationship with food, her priorities as an actor, her mental and physical health journey and much more!

Tune in!